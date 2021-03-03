GovGuam to respond to amended lockdown lawsuit

The government is being given time to respond to an amended class action lockdown lawsuit filed by bar owners.

The lockdown lawsuit was filed by those negatively impacted by the nearly yearlong closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bars and taverns were only recently allowed to reopen on Feb. 24 after being shut down for more than 200 days.

The case was heard before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

It was said in court that the government still has time to respond to the amended complaint that was filed on Feb. 19.

A new court date has not been set.

On Feb. 5, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the defendant's request to have the case, which was initially filed in September 2020, dismissed.

The amended complaint that was filed in federal court two weeks after the dismissal alleges violations of the takings clause, substantive due process, procedural due process, and equal protection.

The lawsuit was filed by Thomas Peinhopf, the owner of Livehouse and The Shady Lady, against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Arthur San Agustin.

Peinhopf argues the business shutdown orders did not provide compensation to those affected, and owners were not given prior notice and an opportunity to give input.

“Defendants Leon Guerrero and San Agustin continue to prohibit (Peinhopf) from operating his business while permitting other businesses to operate,” the amended complaint states. “(Peinhopf) should not be forced to endure the destruction of his business while he is obligated to prove that defendant Leon Guerrero and defendant San Augustin have taken these plaintiffs’ private property without the payment of just compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.”