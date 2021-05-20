GovGuam to seek new bids for downsized quarantine, isolation facilities

Fewer hotel rooms are now being used to serve as COVID-19 pandemic quarantine after the lifting of mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers upon their arrival on Guam, so the government will soon seek new bids for both quarantine and isolation facilities, given the reduced demand for them.

In just two days, 127 fully vaccinated travelers were released from quarantine, freeing up about 100 rooms still paid for by the government due to its existing agreement with the hotels.

The use of quarantine and isolation facilities cost some $20 million as of January 2021 alone, and the government of Guam uses federal pandemic funds to pay for these costs.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, on Wednesday said GovGuam is "going to be issuing another solicitation for quarantine and isolation facilities" based on the new protocols.

Current providers of quarantine and isolation facilities can participate in this new round of solicitations, she said.

Adelup will provide more information once it is available, she said.

Dusit Beach Resort Guam and Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon are the government-contracted quarantine facilities now, while Bayview Hotel Guam serves as the current isolation facility.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Department of Public Health and Social Services lifted the maximum 14-day quarantine for arriving travelers if they are fully vaccinated with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines.

Those coming from places where there are no or few COVID-19 cases can also skip government quarantine and can instead quarantine at home for 10 days.

Travelers who are not fully vaccinated are still required to go through government quarantine for 10 days, shorter than the prior 14-day maximum quarantine.