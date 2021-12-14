As a child born and raised in Malojloj, Jerika Rodriguez remembers the fun family visits to the scenic natural tide pools that Inalåhan is known for.

Now 30, she also gets to share the beauty of the Inalåhan Pool with her son, 4-year-old Abraham Crisostomo.

"Definitely one of the most beautiful spots on the island," she said.

On Monday, she was joined by her grandfather Vicente "Ben" Meno, 89, and grandmother Carmen Meno, 82, in witnessing the ceremonial shoveling of dirt to mark the start of a long-awaited $297,000 renovation of the Inalåhan Pool park.

"I'm glad they're still alive to witness this," Rodriguez said of her grandparents.

The four generations of the family were among invited guests to the Salaglula Pool Park renovation's groundbreaking. With the sound of the waves crashing in the background, dignitaries shoveled dirt to mark the start of construction.

The project includes reinforcing the stone riprap walls surrounding the large and small natural pools, the reconstruction of the bridge and the stairs leading to a platform that provides a great view of the waters, as well as repairs to the diving board platform.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who also recalls her childhood years visiting Inalåhan Pool to swim with family, said the renovation will make the park a much safer and more enjoyable destination for local families and tourists.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, at the ceremony, said the plan is to work with the Legislature to transfer the responsibility and ownership of the park to the Inalåhan mayor's office, once the renovation project is completed.

Tenorio said Inalåhan is the "most qualified folks to take care of this for all of us so we look forward to that," drawing applause from the crowd gathered in one of the pavilions at the park.

Salaglula Pool Park, more commonly known as Inalåhan Pool, is officially under the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation.

While it's under DPR, the Inalåhan mayor's office has been maintaining the place for well over a year, Mayor Anthony Chargualaf told The Guam Daily Post hours after the groundbreaking.

"We as a community are very grateful for this project. It's been a long time that we’ve been wanting for this to happen. We kind of watched the pool deteriorate over the years," Chargualaf said at the ceremony.

The renovation project contract was awarded to Triple K Construction Co.

The mayor thanked all the agencies that have been working together to make the renovation a reality, from DPR to the Department of Public Works, the governor's office and the Legislature.

Besides fixing the safety concerns, the project's completion also means people can once again use the concrete staircase and platform at the scenic overlook.

The project is funded through Limited Gaming Funds appropriated to DPR.

"It will be eight to nine months of construction," Triple K Construction project engineer Victor Alejandro said. "The major part of the work is laying the big stones on the dikes because the primary stone is 4 feet in diameter and those walls or riprap (should) support or withstand the current of the water. When the project is done, the Inalåhan Pool will be much safer and more beautiful."