GovGuam update: 3 more deaths linked to COVID

The Joint Information Center was notified of three additional COVID-19-related fatalities:

• The 44th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 9:15 a.m. The patient was a 58-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission toGMH on Sept. 2. She had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19.

• The 45th fatality occurred at approximately 3:23 p.m. at GMH. The patient was a 79-year-old man with comorbidities. He was admitted to GMH on August 29 and tested positive upon admission.

• The 46th fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 7 p.m. The patient was a 44-year-old woman. She was admitted to GMH earlier this afternoon and tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of three more individuals due to COVID-19. To their family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences and share with you in your sorrow,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot let our guard down. Our actions do not just affect us—they affect our family, friends, colleagues, and community. We need to do whatever we can to end our days of grief.”