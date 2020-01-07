GovGuam urged to help combat cockfighting-related trafficking

The Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation have written to Guam Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht asking her department to revamp the live-animal clearance process so that shipments of game fowl don’t support illegal cockfighting.

The groups also stated in a press release Monday "more than 500 shipments, consisting of over 8,800 'brood fowls,' have been transported during the almost three-year period, apparently through the U.S. Postal Service, for cockfighting," based on an analysis of records obtained from the agency.

The groups requested shipping records between November 2016 and Sept. 19, 2019, receiving over 2,400 pages of documents. The group is now requesting shipping records for the remainder of 2019.

The groups urged Muna-Brecht to instruct her staff to deny certification for any additional shipments of game fowl destined for Guam, except in cases where the shippers and receivers can certify they are not involved in cockfighting.

"The people who are trafficking in fighting birds are doing so at considerable risk to their freedom, and they are knowingly violating federal law. The Guam Department of Agriculture should be a bulwark against this illicit trade in animals and this form of malicious cruelty," the groups' letter added.

The AWA and AWF said they have reason to believe the shipments were illegal, noting that the island has a small animal agriculture sector, no significant broiler or laying hen industry and hardly any show fowl events to warrant the shipments.

The groups have also gathered other evidence, such as satellite imagery of the shippers' gamefowl farms, to confirm the sellers are connected to the cockfighting industry, they stated.

Section 26 of the Animal Welfare Act prohibits the transportation of animals across state or territorial lines, regardless of whether cockfighting is legal at the export destination.

"There is no ambiguity about the application of federal law to shipments that cross state and territorial lines. The United States has chosen to ban this activity in all forms, and it has the constitutional authority of the United States to do so," the AWA and AWF letter stated in part.

"For these reasons, we respectfully request that you revamp your internal procedures and deny shipments of brood fowl from the mainland U.S. to recipients on Guam unless there can be an affirmative case made that the birds are not destined for activities related to cockfighting," it later added.

Cockfighting was officially banned on Guam and other territories on Dec. 20, 2019, through a federal mandate. There is no local enforcement of the ban, due to the government of Guam fiscal 2020 budget act mandating that it be the lowest priority of GovGuam.

But the AWA and AWF have nonetheless urged island cockfighters to obey the ban, launching a rewards program and warning that investigators will be on the ground to document illegal cockfighting.

AWA and AWF have previously offered a $2,500 reward to anyone who provides critical information that results in a successful federal prosecution of a person of people who violate the federal law against animal fighting. The rewards program is mentioned on the new campaign website, www.endcockfighting.org, which serves as a comprehensive resource about the subject and an action center for citizens who want to help combat these animal-cruelty crimes.