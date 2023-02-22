GovGuam uses SMS to connect patients with behavioral health services

To better connect those seeking mental health services, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, in partnership with Community Connect Labs, launched a pilot program called Smart Short Messaging System, the agency announced in a press release.

The SMS service is intended to enhance GBHWC’s capacity to meet the health needs of its clients in several ways.

“When fully implemented, the system will increase client engagement, decrease no-show rate, provide reminders about medications and feature two-way, cyber-secure Health Insurance Portability and Accountability-complaint privacy,” GBHWC said in the release.

The first phase of the pilot project started Feb. 7 through GBHWC’s Project Tulaika, which provides transition services to teens and young adults age 16 to 25.

“The first messages established opt-in processes for Project Tulaika consumers with follow-on two-way message and response processes about their preference of language, the services they were interested in being contacted about and their gender preference for in-person services,” the release said.

The text messages were provided in English, CHamoru, Tagalog, Chuukese and Pohnpeian, based on the language preference selected.

While GBHWC did not indicate how many participants are in Project Tulaika, it was noted that there has been a 30.77% opt-in rate since the launch of the SMS.

The program is now ready to implement phase two: appointment reminders.

“This will help to lower no-show rates and foster open communication, resulting in continuity of care and improved support for clients of Project Tulaika,” the agency said in the release.

GBHWC worked with the three telecommunications carriers, GTA, Docomo Pacific and IT&E. Each agreed to waive fees associated with the service provided by a U.S.-based message system provider.

That means there are no fees associated with using the service.

“We look forward to our consumers receiving more convenient assistance and information while our staff create new levels of operating efficiency,” GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola said in the release.

A $281,000 grant was awarded to Community Connect Labs through the U.S. Department of Justice Conoronavirus Emergency Supplement Grant.