Guam Fire Department and other government agencies will have a new tool at their disposal to save lives: drones.

Be it locating distressed hikers and swimmers or scouting grass fires and other hazardous areas, the possibilities to save and improve lives and protect property are endless, according to officials.

But before all this comes to play, GovGuam first needs to develop a drone program along with its policies and procedures, and provide training for their proper use.

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio on Friday signed a $249,075.46 contract with Tech Center Guam, which won a bid to create the GovGuam drone program policies and procedures and provide training for GFD and other agency personnel in the operation of drones, among other things.

GFD Chief Dan Stone and Tenorio pointed to drones as a "force multiplier for GFD" and other emergency response agencies.

"(It's) another tool that can protect the safety of our firemen but also will be able to focus the response efforts in a very, very efficient way," the acting governor said during a brief contract signing ceremony Friday afternoon at Adelup.

In a separate statement after the event, Tenorio spoke of drone technology's importance beyond enhancing the search and rescue capabilities of first responders.

"This is a great opportunity for us to maximize our technological capacity and establish a transformative, robust drone program for Guam one year from now. This will build on our efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission and serve as a valuable resource in our economic revitalization," he said.

Fires, search and rescue

Tech Center Guam President Art Dawley, at the contract signing event, said drone technology has been used to assist with firefighting, search and rescue and disaster response, as well as in law enforcement and accident investigation.

It also can be used to map government and ancestral lands, he said.

"In the hands of well-trained operators, and with community support, drones save lives and make our lives better," Dawley said.

Tech Center Guam's one-year contract includes providing drone pilot training to GFD and other GovGuam personnel to obtain remote pilot certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, and provide drone services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, drone technology has been used in other parts of the world to disinfect outdoor surfaces, deliver test kits and ensure compliance with mask mandates and other restrictions.

GFD received in 2021 a $25,000 qualifying certificate grant from the Guam Economic Development Authority to fund the purchase of two new drones for open-ocean search and rescue operations. The drone fleet is expected to increase, officials said.

For the GovGuam drone program development and training contract, the Bureau of Statistics and Plans used a portion of its $2.9 million funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, Adelup said.

CARES Act

BSP Director Tyrone Taitano said the CARES Act funding not only allowed for the purchase of personal protective equipment for emergency responders and other immediate needs to fight the pandemic, but has been invested in future needs.

"The vision for this program is not only to assist the Guam Fire Department in its vital mission of saving lives but also to serve as a foundation to carry out the governor, lieutenant governor’s mission to modernize GovGuam operations and services by providing drone services to other agencies as well by partnering with the Fire Department, Bureau of Statistics and Plans and Department of Land Management," he said at the ceremony.

There are about 15 people from GFD and other agencies who will be part of the first training session to obtain remote pilot certificates from the FAA. Six people are expected to become trainers to stand up a local drone training program to expand drone capabilities across several public and private sector services, officials said.

Tech Center Guam was one of three companies that submitted proposals for the drone program development and training, according to the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.