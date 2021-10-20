GovGuam: Wait for tax refunds down to 60 days

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has shrunk the wait time for tax refunds from years to now 60 days to process and pay, the government stated in a press release.

"The latest batch of tax refunds totals $2,017,758, including refunds garnished to repay government debts," the governor's office stated.

These represent the payment of 613 error-free income tax returns filed on or before Aug. 20.

Since 2019, the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration have been working to ensure refunds are processed and paid on a consistent, expedient basis, the administration stated.

“We are proud of the progress we have made with tax refunds, closing the gap between filing date to actual payment,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We look forward to processing the upcoming tax cycle just as quickly and providing our people what is rightfully owed to them even sooner.”

“Tax refunds have not been paid out this quickly in two decades,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

“With our improved government finances and greater access to online services, our people are benefiting from this progress, including continuous improvements in the turnaround time of refunds,” Tenorio said.