GovGuam waiting for guidance on funding for new hospital

As planning for the construction of a new hospital and health care center continues, the local government is waiting to find out if it can use about half of an upcoming federal bailout fund for the massive project.

"We don't believe it's an issue of approval, but we do need to review the forthcoming guidance in order to ensure our desired use complies with the conditions imposed," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is looking to use $300 million of a direct subsidy paid through the American Rescue Plan to build a replacement for Guam Memorial Hospital and to centralize health care and behavioral health services into one location. The funds have not been deposited into the local treasury, Paco-San Agustin said.

If all goes according to plan, officials will break ground on the project in October 2022. But a lot of work needs to be completed first, including agreeing on critical and basic details of the facilities, such as which patient services will be offered, and how many beds will be in the new hospital's emergency room.

A group charged with coordinating the massive project met late last month to discuss a federal grant that creates a master plan for the new campus. Task orders to review existing studies on the hospital will be taken up, said Lillian Perez-Posadas, GMHA administrator and member of the governor's health care/medical center action plan task force. She told the Post that co-locating health programs will improve the quality of care given to patients.

"That's why we want to make it a medical center/campus," she said. "That way veterans, individuals on the Medicare or Medicinally Indigent Program, or even self-pay patients can be referred to Public Health without having to drive to the other side of the island, but just within the campus."

According to Perez-Posadas, based on previous construction projects for the Naval Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City, the government's new health care campus could take about five years to complete.

Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, also sits on the task force, with her team providing administrative support for the process. She said one of the areas the master plan also can cover is what to do with properties and buildings that are vacant once the new health care campus is open. While fundamental decisions, such as the actual location of the health care campus, are pending, the need for these projects to move forward should be apparent to everyone, Mendiola said.

"We cannot paralyze actively available resources because we're too busy analyzing down to the absolute last square meter what might be one better choice than another," she said. "At the end of the day, the updates to our medical delivery plan are obvious. That we need a new hospital, this has been obvious for the last decade. Public Health had a giant fire last year. So it's not like we are preparing for something we don't know that we need."

'The optimal solution'

A 2019 assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found that the current infrastructure is in an "overall state of failure due to age, environmental exposure, lack of financial resources to support preplanned capital infrastructure replacements and lack of previous facilities' design adherence to building codes."

The team recommended the construction of a new multistory hospital of equivalent size on a suitable site on the island, and estimated the cost to be $743 million, including $21 million to support reaccreditation.

"The optimal solution to enhancement of health care services on Guam is the construction of a new medical campus on a site to be determined," the report stated.