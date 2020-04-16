Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said the government of Guam expects to receive more than $117 million in direct federal assistance to address coronavirus pandemic-related costs "by the end of this week if not sooner."

The governor also said Guam joins other states and territories in asking the federal government to allow the use of a portion of that direct assistance to recoup lost revenues as a result of the pandemic.

Adelup has yet to release preliminary March revenue collection numbers.

It's expected that March 2020 collections will show a drastic drop from March 2019's collection of $55 million from income tax and gross receipts tax alone.

"Hopefully, we can use it to replace lost revenue, because now we cannot. It has to be for expenses incurred as a result of our COVID virus situation," the governor said in her daily press conference.

But in the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic, GovGuam collected some $19.5 million more than what it had expected and appropriated.

The governor said priority use of the direct federal funding for GovGuam includes the purchase of medical supplies and equipment for COVID-19 prevention, treatment and monitoring, along with the use of facilities for quarantine and isolation.

Funding will also go toward housing medical personnel so they don't need to go home, to prevent from exposing their family members, Leon Guerrero said.