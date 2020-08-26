Seventy-seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday raised Guam's total to 984, nearly triple Guam's numbers since July.

With a higher hospitalization rate, Guam Memorial Hospital's capacity is under heavier strain.

Of the 548 active cases, 27 were hospitalized Tuesday. Prior to July, COVID hospitalizations were at two to three cases on average.

The island's only public hospital has 25 beds that can accommodate COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Hoa Nguyen, the chairman of the governor's physicians advisory group. And GMH only has capacity for 15 functioning ventilators, according to Nguyen.

GMH has previously stated it has 26 beds for COVID patients.

Six people were in the GMH intensive care unit on Tuesday and one was on a ventilator.

2 more weeks of PCOR1 possible

When asked if he believes PCOR1 will remain in place, Nguyen said after a meeting with the advisory group, the governor and Public Health on Tuesday night that based on the conversation and the recent numbers, it's likely it will remain in place for at least two weeks with some new guidelines that will be announced next week.

The government of Guam, in a recent letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported GMH has 85 beds available for COVID patients and 75 ventilators.

Those numbers have been corrected, Nguyen said.

"People got to know; they got to know the truth," he said, calling for more transparency of COVID information from GovGuam. In a recent conversation with the Guam Chamber of Commerce, he said he corrected the information that was relayed to the CDC.

"We don’t have 85 beds for COVID. We don’t. We have like 25," he said. "But in the governor’s letter to CDC, they said 85 units."

The governor's letter noted GMH has 75 ventilators, which isn't the whole story, Nguyen said, because "we can’t run 75 ventilators – we can run 15."

Of the 77 newly confirmed cases, 20 cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent U.S. travel and was identified in quarantine, according to the Joint Information Center.

Two COVID patients died last week, raising Guam's death toll to seven since March. Of the 984 total cases since March, 823 are civilians and 161 are military service members.

GDOE could face further delay in face-to-face learning

On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed an employee at Harry S. Truman Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, raising GDOE's total to 15 employees who have tested positive.

With the rise in COVID cases, a board member suggested GDOE consider canceling face-to-face classes for the semester, stated Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"I informed (the board member) that we are discussing the options as we deal with a possibly prolonged shutdown," Fernandez stated. "It’s too early to make that call, but if the shutdown goes too much longer, we will need to discuss whether face-to-face will be possible this semester."

Areas of the Harry S. Truman Elementary campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting, JIC stated.

Under the current executive order, GDOE employees are teleworking and will not have access to campuses until cleaning has been completed, JIC added.

11 officers total

Two more police officers had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The officers are currently in home isolation. The two officers are assigned to GPD’s specialized units and have minimal contact with the community. One of the officers who tested positive is temporarily assigned to GPD from another government of Guam law enforcement agency.

With the recently confirmed two cases, a total of 11 police officers have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctor: Visiting family the root of spread

"Please refrain from visiting extended family for now," Nguyen said, noting that people visiting extended family is now the root of the illness spreading.

In the meantime, he's crossing his fingers that front-line employees in the hospital do not get sick.

"We cannot afford that," he said, adding what he called an unfortunate truth: "Some of us will get sick."