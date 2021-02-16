GovGuam welcomes proposed $661M federal aid

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday welcomed the news that Guam, other U.S. territories as well as the states would be getting federal aid to bring back the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the priority would be filling revenue gaps as governors from the 50 states and territories have been working closely with the Biden administration to ensure governors have the discretion on how to use the money. Guam's tourism industry continues to see dismal tourist arrivals of just above 2,000 for all of last month instead of the pre-pandemic monthly arrivals of more than 130,000.

“It’s to help bring back the economy and rebuild our island,” stated Leon Guerrero.

Guam is anticipating $661 million in federal aid and the governor said her administration is also discussing how that money will be spent.

“We are looking at grants to the business community, all sorts of options so that we bring back our jobs and we put people to work and we provide the very needed basic government services for the quality of life for our people,” she said.

The proposed direct pandemic aid from the federal government was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform last week. They adopted a $350 billion package aimed to help local and state governments have the resources to help fight the pandemic.

Democrats are aiming for a voting path to pass pandemic relief legislation that will harness the Democratic majority votes in the House and Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote in the Senate.