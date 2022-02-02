The government of Guam is to gain more than $1.5 million for outstanding taxes owed by Polaris Guam LLC, which operates as the Verona Resort & Spa in Tumon, following the sale of the hotel for $13.6 million as part of a federal bankruptcy case.

"Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, the government of Guam will receive approximately $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, with the buyer of the Verona assuming approximately $570,000 in outstanding property taxes," the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Revenue and Taxation stated in a release.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho and DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu announced a partnership between the two agencies in 2019 to prioritize tax collection for the government of Guam. DRT developed an injunction program and forwarded multiple cases for injunction to the OAG, including Polaris Guam LLC.

The agencies filed a complaint against the company in April 2019 at the Superior Court of Guam for unpaid business privilege taxes, according to the release. They then worked to ensure that GovGuam's interests were represented in the federal bankruptcy case, which began in 2020.

"Today's landmark payment is just the latest example of successes brought through our partnership with Director Mansapit-Shimizu and her team to prioritize tax collection efforts," Camacho stated in the release.

"Thank you to our Tax Collection Branch and other members of our Tax Enforcement Division who have been instrumental in putting this case together and in providing the information needed by the Office of the Attorney General for this case," Mansapit-Shimizu stated in the release. "We are also grateful to AG Camacho and his team. It has been a priority of Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero and acting Gov. (Josh) Tenorio that we invest in our tax collection and enforcement efforts. This is a great success and is an illustration of what we can do when we work together."

A petition was filed against Polaris in late 2020 by Kloppenburg World Bell Partnership for nearly $1 million in unpaid rent, and Guam Teleholdings LLC, also known as GTA, for about $21,000 in unpaid services.

The cases resulted in the auction of the Verona in December 2021, with Taieasy International Co. Ltd. being the winning bidder at $13.6 million. Taieasy had loaned Polaris $9 million in 2019, according to court documents.

A trustee report of sale names the buyer as Tyche Acquisition Guam LLC.

Taieasy had assigned its purchase agreement to Tyche, which is not owned by Taieasy but wholly owned by an offshore company in the Republic of Seychelles called Power Great Holding Co. Ltd., according to a motion asking the District Court of Guam to amend its ruling finding Taieasy to be a good-faith purchaser. A response to the motion stated that Power Great Holdings was incorporated by Taieasy in Seychelles in 2017.

The motion was later withdrawn.