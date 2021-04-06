GovGuam will receive $200M for EIP3; no release date yet

The federal government will provide more than $200 million to Guam for the third round of Economic Impact Payments, or the $1,400 stimulus checks, Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said.

DRT has been advised of the total amount approved for Guam's EIP3, she said, but the agency is still awaiting final approval of its plan from the Internal Revenue Service.

Mansapit-Shimizu said DRT submitted "final edits" for its implementation plan to the IRS on Friday last week, Guam time, "and are now waiting on final approval of the plan."

As of Monday, there remains no set date when Rev & Tax will be able to send out the EIP3 checks.

DRT is required to submit an implementation plan to IRS. That plan includes the process of distributing EIP funds.

"Our experience with the last two rounds of EIP has been that once we receive final approval of our plan, then the IRS/Treasury will work to transfer the funds to our government accounts," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

DRT simultaneously works to finalize its system programming "and run final tests prior to going live."

"For EIP3, we will also be making payments by direct deposit for those individuals who have validly filed and processed returns for which direct deposit was elected," Mansapit-Shimizu said.

The more than $200 million approved for Guam's EIP3 is nearly the amount approved to pay EIPs 1 and 2.

EIP3 makes available up to $1,400 for individuals, $2,800 for couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent, based on tax year 2019 returns filed.

Those who already received EIPs won't have to submit any new applications for the third round.

Individuals who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000, will get the full $1,400 per person.

Mansapit-Shimizu said in addition to the more than $200 million for EIPs, Rev & Tax will receive funding for the cost to administer the program.

This means DRT will not have to tap into the General Fund to administer EIP3, which is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.