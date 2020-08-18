The government of Guam's return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 means certain GovGuam employees at the front line of COVID-19 response will receive pay differential.

"COVID differential pay is being paid to workers based on their level of exposure to COVID-19," stated governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. "The number of individuals receiving differential pay, which may be paid with federal funds won’t be known exactly until timesheets are reported."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in an executive order, listed three pay differential categories:

• Category 1: 25% pay differential to essential employees in the course of their duties who are in direct contact or in close physical proximity to a population infected with COVID-19;

• Category 2: 15% pay differential to essential employees in the course of their duties who may come in contact or close physical proximity to a population infected with COVID-19; and

• Category 3: 10% pay differential to essential employees whose positions do not allow them to telework and are mandated to perform their job duties at physical worksites in response to COVID-19.

During the first PCOR1, the cost of the pay differential to GovGuam was about $890,000 per pay period and $22 million had been set aside to last up to the end of the year, Post files state.

"This differential pay was based on risk. (Those in Category 3 are) employees with no risks or very minimal risks to exposure to the virus," the governor has previously said.

Employees in Categories 1 and 2 include firemen, police officers, nurses, health care workers and people working at quarantine sites.

The Guam Power Authority which previously paid double pay to its employees and managers during the first PCOR1, isn't paying double pay this time, the agency stated.

The local government has set aside funds from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support Act, or CARES Act, for hazardous duty pay.