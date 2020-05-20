GovGuam's cost of double pay could prompt furloughs

If the local government will be relied upon to issue double pay to government of Guam essential employees without the help of federal funds, GovGuam "definitely" won't be able to afford it, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Tuesday.

And with the local government's main purse – the General Fund – faced with a shortfall, this might lead to furloughs, the governor added.

Sending GovGuam workers on furlough, or unpaid time off from work, "is something I don't ever want to do," the governor said.

"But if the CARES Act cannot be applied, and it has to be from the General Fund, then there's a big problem and a big concern," Leon Guerrero said in her latest press conference.

She said she has not received any hard numbers or estimates on how much double pay would cost.

Various pieces of legislation introduced by senators propose to use federal funding via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the double pay. However, the administration doubts federal funds will be authorized for double pay. Federal CARES Act funds are restricted from being used for bonuses.

Early on in GovGuam's fight against COVID-19, front-line workers such as police officers, firefighters and nurses have sought fairness by seeking double pay. Some of their voices have echoed louder over the past two weeks.

Front-line workers argue they are owed pay at double the regular rate as stated in the Department of Administration's Personnel Rules and Regulations. But double pay requires certain conditions. Workers that are called in, to work in the public health emergency, will only qualify for double pay if their department or agency has been shut down, the Office of the Attorney General has stated.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho pointed to the disparate application of this rule and the unfair situations that might result in the case of certain COVID-19 first responders, such as hospital nurses who work in a facility that is unlikely to be considered closed.

These inconsistencies can be resolved legislatively, he added.

The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority, though funded by ratepayers – rather than the General Fund – have issued nearly $2 million combined in double pay in a little more than a month.

The funding issue

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson introduced Bill 357-35 Monday, which seeks to grant double pay to certain essential government workers.

As written, the bill doesn't identify a funding source for the proposed double pay, other than allowing the governor to use money from the CARES Act.

However, U.S. Department of the Treasury guidance on CARES Act spending considers workforce bonuses ineligible expenses, except for hazard pay and overtime.

The vice speaker's office has not clarified the issue and the governor, on Tuesday, said she hopes lawmakers come up with clear guidance on whether the CARES Act will apply and where funding will come from.

Latest proposal

Sens. Joe San Agustin and Kelly Marsh on Tuesday were the latest to introduce their own double pay legislation, Bill 361-35. This one covers classified and unclassified essential personnel and is applicable to all emergencies, not just COVID-19. San Agustin said the bill was to update and resolve issues with existing law.

San Agustin said he's been asking how much double pay will cost but hasn't gotten an answer.

Leon Guerrero has lent her support to Bill 359-35, a measure from Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and other lawmakers. This bill awards up to 240 hours of leave to classified essential employees and allows them to cash out up to 120 of those hours. The cost of this bill would be between $10 million and $12 million. It also seeks to use CARES Act money, but the legislation is eligible under hazard pay, according to the governor.

The response to Bill 359, however, has been less than welcoming.

Union's response

The Guam Federation of Teachers, after initially supporting Bill 359, clarified Tuesday that it is pursuing double pay for first responders, whether that would be through Bill 357 or any other bill.

The move came as a total surprise to the governor. GFT representative Robert Koss sat with her and lawmakers just the day before as they announced Bill 359.

"I don’t know what happened ... I can’t talk about that because I don’t know, but again, it’s a total surprise of the quick change of support," she said Tuesday.

Now, GFT states it strongly recommends amending Bill 359 to specify March 14 as the beginning of the emergency period, instead of March 20, to include 43-hour workweeks for law enforcement and other personnel, and to address the lack of annual leave given to Guam Department of Education nurses.

While the union isn't against any bill that supports the workforce, "the better bill should win," according to GFT President Tim Fedenko.

"We do not know what the final bill will look like; however, if we feel our members have (not) been equitably compensated without damaging our government and allowing money to be spent for others in need, we will seek alternative courses of action," Fedenko added.

GFT moving forward with lawsuit

GFT has been gathering authorizations to explore legal action in light of various pay concerns, including double pay. The last day to join their lawsuit is Friday.

But a lawsuit has already been filed by attorney Tom Fisher on the double pay issue. Fisher said the union had essentially surrendered.

If the issue is resolved legislatively, then great, said Koss, but GFT is moving forward with its own lawsuit in the meantime. And to Fisher's comments, Koss stated, "We have not yet begun to fight."

Nurses respond to bills

Nurses, who have been at the forefront of pay issues, say Bill 359 is lacking.

"Though we are thankful and appreciative of the speaker’s intent on the Heroes bill, we feel that it doesn't fully meet the terms of us front-liners," a group of nurses stated about the legislation.

They argue the bill is trying to replace a legal obligation to pay front-line workers what they've earned "with only a fraction of what is owed."

"Perhaps they could let us understand their logic in all this because from our interpretation, we are afforded no more than 240 hours with 120 hours to be cashed out," the nurses said.

That equates to about three weeks of pay when the initial emergency period lasted roughly six weeks, the nurses added.

"We are also concerned with why Robert Koss chose to agree to this without discussing it with whom he represents. If the nurses had been consulted about this, we would have helped the union to understand that it was saying yes to compensation for only three out of the last nine weeks we worked. That really is a slap in the face," the nurses stated, referring to GFT's initial position.

The group added: "Many front-liners are upset – on one hand, the politicians are forcing us to agree to this so we don't sound ungrateful; on the other, we find it extremely unfair. We will not choose the popular way, and continue to stand firm in our pursuit of fairness and accountability. Sen. Telena Nelson’s bill seems more in line with fairness and presents itself with a (clear-cut) resolution."