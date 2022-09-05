GovGuam's Got Talent a hit, musical chairs with Cabinet members gets competitive

It was mostly fun and games at the GovGuam annual Labor Day picnic, but it was also a time when friendly competition and hidden talents were proudly showcased, as hundreds of government employees and their families came out to party.

Peter Constantino works for the Guam Department of Education in the Supply Management Office, but, for the day, he was a performer in GovGuam’s Got Talent.

“Personally, it's a wonderful feeling because, of course, everyone has gone through the pandemic for the past two years and prior to that we were such a party people. This Labor Day is well deserved as well as fun and exciting because we get to see all of Govguam again. ... It's a sign of better things to come and better days to come,” Constantino said.

Although he was “voluntold,” he brought his “A” game to the stage, a place he is very familiar with.

“The reason why we were voluntold is because the people looking for presentations and performances know that I am part of the performing arts even though I work in the office at Supply Management.

GDOE employee by day and cultural artist all the time, he works closely with CHamoru cultural dancers and performers.

“The CHamoru cultural dance number to the song 'Alifan,' and my partner Brian Terlaje and myself are singing while the ladies are rendering the dance,” he said.

"'Alifan" is close to his heart as he resides at the foot of the Alifan mountain in Hågat.

“Southern boy at heart and what this song basically portrays is the beauty of our island from the peak of Alifan viewing over the Pacific Ocean, as well as the beautiful sunsets overlooking Sana Rita and Agat, and just the down-to-home, down-to-earth people that live around this particular mountain,” he said.

But, getting up on that stage did come with some jitters.

“Gosh I’ve been performing for maybe 50 years of my life, … like any performer, if you don’t come up with a little jitters or nervousness, then somehow to me it doesn’t mean that your heart and soul is in the craft that you can and make the best presentation that there is, that you can,” he said.

Constantino was among a list of GovGuam employees who showed off their talents, including Cecilia Evangelista from the Guam Waterworks Authority, who sang, a Whitney Houston hit, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody;” Department of CHamoru Affairs President Melvin Won Pat Borja, who sang an original hip-hop song called “Shootout;” and GDOE dancers Guma’ Rasan Acho’ Latte and the John F Kennedy High School cultural dancers.

Before the performers took the stage, excitement rang through the air as Cabinet members from the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration carried their chairs to the contest grounds. The government leaders were taken back to their childhoods with a game of musical chairs.

The agency directors had a little difficulty following the rules of the game. The crowd cheered as the executives slowly danced their way around the chairs. But after the occasional shove, and multiple falls, all in the name of friendly competition, governor’s communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin took home the win.