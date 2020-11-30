GPA: 49 outages since Oct. 1

Island residents may have noticed quite a few power outages lately.

The Guam Power Authority confirmed last week that since Oct. 1, Guam has experienced 47 outages, nine of which were caused by underfrequency due to generation loss. Two more outages occurred over the weekend, increasing the number of outages to 49.

These are forced or unscheduled outages, as opposed to the scheduled outages for which GPA posts notices ahead of time.

The rest of the outages were caused by line hardware issues, inclement weather, vegetation and snakes, according to GPA spokesman Art Perez.

Of the outages caused by the loss of power generation, three came from solar power, meaning cloud coverage caused a sudden loss of solar power.

Of the remaining generation-loss-related outages, two were caused by the loss of Aggreko units, while one outage was due to the loss of power from the Macheche combustion turbine.

Three outages were due to the loss of Marianas Energy Company unit 8, according to Perez, who relayed the information from the GPA assistant general manager of operations.

Maintenance on MEC 8 was last performed Oct. 13 and is scheduled again for Dec. 16, Perez said.

The lengths of the outages varied but were dependent on the cause and time needed to repair or restore service.

If the outage was due to a generation failure, restoration could take 10 to 15 minutes with help from backup generation, Perez said.

"GPA's goal is to reduce the amount of forced outages as much as possible through sustained maintenance activities and partnerships," he said. "Such partnerships include the mayor's offices, wherein GPA trims or clears vegetation and the mayor then comes through with mowers."

An example of this can be seen along Route 15 in Mangilao, Perez said.

GPA also has been relying on combustion turbine generators in the daytime to help regulate intermittency from renewable energy sources. Two of its main generators, Cabras units 1 and 2, are also aged and out of regulatory compliance, and are destined to be replaced by a new power plant by 2022.

The new plant is also expected to help with intermittency and will be more efficient, Perez said.