A little more than 51% of customers have had power services restored, according to Friday's update from the Guam Power Authority.

The utility continues to perform phase two of its post-typhoon recovery efforts, which involves restoring as many customers as possible per feeder in areas with minimal storm damage.

Areas with significant damage will be addressed in phase three.

GPA said as power lines heat up, weak points in the system will become apparent. These include damaged transformers, fuse cutouts, lightning arrestors or connections. Utility crews will do their best to make immediate repairs but if they cannot, they will come back as soon as possible, according to GPA.

A couple of mayors told The Guam Daily Post that even in areas where power has been restored, some residents are reporting little power service.

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera said she is hearing from some residents and reporting it to GPA. Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann is aware of areas that have low to no power, based on what he's seen in chat groups, while some areas in his village still await power restoration.

It's unclear if GPA is including customers with partial power service in their count of customers restored. The Post has inquired with the utility and is awaiting a response.

Water service

About 70% of operable water wells are now on line.

A precautionary boil water notice remains in place; it was issued out of an abundance of caution due to reduced pressure in the water system.

There are various scenarios that can lead to bacterial contamination in the water supply, including a loss of line pressure to less than 5 psi.

“As production and pressure in the system is restored, GWA will ensure that the system is sampled and tested, and chlorine levels and pressures have been confirmed to be within acceptable levels,” GWA's website for Mawar response updates stated.