GPA: 80% of outages unscheduled

If you've experienced a power outage from July through October, chances are it was due to vegetation, snakes or equipment issues, such as severed connections on lines, burnt connections on splices or junctions, cracked insulators or burnt fuses, and relays that failed to activate, according to the Guam Power Authority.

Out of the 82 outages in the last four months, 5% were due to under-frequency load shedding, 5% were weather-related, 22% were due to vegetation, 21% were because of snakes, 27% were due to equipment use, and 20% were scheduled outages GPA announced ahead of time.

Planned outages are necessary for maintenance and system upgrades.

"System upgrades include upgrading wooden poles to concrete poles, replacing outdated or worn-out line and pole-top equipment and building out the system to support future growth. To safely complete the work, it's necessary to turn off power in some areas," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated. "With planned outages, crews and materials are organized to complete the work as quickly and as safely as possible. Planned outages to replace equipment before it breaks can help avoid extended, sudden outages."

Planned outages are typically announced through public service announcements or media releases that are also posted on the GPA website and Facebook page. The utility also offers a two-way text messaging service called Power Alerts that provides real-time information about outages.

Account holders can enroll in Power Alerts for free by texting ENROLL to 1-855-252-9998 from their primary mobile phone number listed in their account. Customers may verify or change their primary mobile number under "account information" on www.paygpa.com.

Outages and power related emergencies can also be reported 24/7 to GPA's dispatch division at 671-475-1472/3/4.

The average duration of outages from July through October was essentially an hour, according to data provided by GPA.

While outages can last as short as a minute, unplanned outages typically are longer - as personnel and equipment are activated without advance notice to respond, according to Benavente.

Mitigation efforts for unplanned outages include preventive, corrective and predictive maintenance to reduce equipment and operational issues; vegetation management, including partnering with mayors to better address vegetation around power easements and lines, as well as investing in equipment and personnel to clear vegetation along power line easements; and contracting with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to install and maintain snake traps at designated locations.

Study on brown tree snake impact

The Office of Insular Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior also recently awarded GPA a $70,000 grant to study the impact of brown tree snakes on the power system and determine best management practices to deter the snakes from crawling on power lines.

Brown tree snakes cause 226 outages annually, according to information from the utility. The present rate of outages exceed historic annual estimates from 1978-1997 despite modernization of power infrastructure and control efforts. Also, despite frequent outages caused by the snakes, there have not been any scientific research or resources prioritized for the issue, according to GPA.

Southern villages are more prone to outages due to vegetation, especially during inclement weather.

"GPA has engaged in a partnership with village mayors to assist in reducing outages due to/caused by vegetation in contact with GPA power lines by clearing trees and vegetation away from the lines. If there were to be specific maintenance, including vegetation trimming and system improvements to a neighborhood/village that would be prolonged or reoccurring, GPA provides public notice to its customers," Benavente stated.

The general manager also noted that battery storage systems have been installed in Talo'fo'fo' and Hagåtña, which have substantially reduced short or intermittent outages due to generator power losses or solar power intermittency.

"This situation will be further improved with the commissioning of future GPA utility-scale renewable project additions and the planned Guam Ukudu 198-megawatt baseload power plant," Benavente added.

Customers can file claim for damaged appliances

Customers who believed their appliances were damaged due to power issues can file a claim with the utility. More information on GPA's damage claim policy can be found on the utility's website, according to Benavente.

A home energy audit can also help determine where a customer may be losing energy and money, and how they can correct problems. Customers can perform a simple energy audit themselves, or have a professional energy auditor carry out a more thorough audit, Benavente said.

More information on home energy audits can be found on GPA's website.