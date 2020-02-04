The Guam Power Authority is again warning customers to exercise caution when entertaining phone calls from off island.

A press release from the utility states that it has been receiving reports of customers receiving calls from an off-island number requesting for immediate payment over the phone, or risk service disconnection.

"GPA advises the public that GPA employees do not initiate or make phone calls to customers to request for immediate payments over the telephone; nor threaten power service disconnection. Never provide payment or personal information to an unverified caller," the release stated.

GPA issued a similar warning in early January. The utility urged customers then to never provide payment or personal information to an unverified caller.

Customers are asked to call GPA's customer services at (671) 646-5787 to verify the caller or confirm their account status. Ratepayers can also access their account information at www.paygpa.com or through the GPWA mobile app.

"The public should use every caution when contacted by anyone claiming to work for GPA and requesting payment or that their service will be disconnected if payment is not made immediately," GPA General Manager John M. Benavente stated in the release.

“Be very cautious when dealing with unknown callers or persons claiming to represent GPA to collect payment and always report any unusual or unprofessional behavior to the authorities."