GPA announces $100 credit for June

The Guam Power Authority announced Monday in a press release that the second $100 increment of the second extension of the $500 Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit program was applied Saturday to all active GPA accounts toward the June billing.

GPA received and processed the payment of $5.27 million in funding from the Department of Administration, made possible by Public Law 37-16, which was signed into law May 22. The second extension of the program will be applied to customer accounts from May through September. Residential and commercial customers will see the June credit listed on their accounts immediately and on their next power bill statements, the power utility stated in the release.

"GPA's Customer Service team has confirmed that the second increment of the energy credit extension has been applied ... to all active commercial and residential accounts," said General Manager John Benavente. "Thank you to the 37th Guam Legislature and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who made the additional $500 energy credit possible, which will continue providing financial assistance to customers as we recover from Typhoon Mawar."