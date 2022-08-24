GPA announces Energy Sense Rebate Program application online

The Guam Power Authority announced recently in a press release that GPA Energy Sense Rebate Program applications can now be completed online.

Effective Aug. 17, residential and commercial customers are able to submit applications and track the status of their applications online, GPA said in the release.

The program is a way for residential and commercial customers to benefit from rebates, which can be obtained through purchasing energy-efficient appliances, GPA said.

“The ESRP has been a successful program encouraging customers to purchase these types of appliances. Now, with the rising costs of gas, food and overall living, it makes sense that more of our customers will be purchasing energy-efficient appliances and the online application creates a seamless path to getting a rebate,” said GPA General Manager John Benavente.

Applicants can track the progress of their requested rebates, and will receive emails about any major changes, GPA stated.

"Going online not only provides faster information, but also reduces the use of paper, ink and courier services. These benefits help save valuable time, expenses, and resources," the utility noted in its release.

Currently, the online component of the program accepts only customers with the rate schedules R, J or G. Large commercial, government and prepaid customers can participate through GPA's existing paper application process. GPA said it hopes to include more customers online in the future.

“We wanted to reach most of our customer base who demonstrate the most need in using this process, which is why we restricted the online application to GPA customers under the rate schedules R, J and G. Not only will the rebates provide some income relief, but the purchase of an energy-efficient appliance will result in lower power consumption, which benefits the entire community,” said Benavente.

John J. Cruz, Jr., GPA assistant general manager of engineering and technical services, called the online move "a step in the right direction" to reduce energy consumption.

"We embrace the synergistic goal of reducing energy consumption on our island,” he said.

A step-by-step online application guide and frequently asked questions are available to aid customers in the online process.

Customers will need to have documents such as a vendor invoice, a tax Form W-9, their latest billing statement and information of the company that installed the appliance.

Additional documents may be needed if certain conditions are met. For more information, residents may refer to the Energy Sense website at https://guampowerauthority.com/energysense/.