From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 there will be a power outage in Asan/Maina in the following areas: parts of Maina from Murray Road to the Bordallo and Diaz areas, Cherreta Street, Angoco area, Binakle Road, Navy H-frame P-138 and customers in the surrounding areas. Two 30-minute interruptions of service, at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m., will affect residents of Maina village and the Murray Road area. GPA line crews will be performing maintenance work to improve power quality and reliability, according to a press release.

Motorists are advised there will be traffic flow modifications in the area of Binakle Road and Route 6; including the possibility of traffic being reduced to one lane, or closed, if necessary for safety reasons.

GPA officials said the outage/traffic modification is necessary as a safety precaution while the GPA line crews are performing work. Customers using backup generators, are asked to switch the main breakers to the open position to ensure the crews’ safety.

Tags

Recommended for you