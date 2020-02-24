From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 there will be a power outage in Asan/Maina in the following areas: parts of Maina from Murray Road to the Bordallo and Diaz areas, Cherreta Street, Angoco area, Binakle Road, Navy H-frame P-138 and customers in the surrounding areas. Two 30-minute interruptions of service, at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m., will affect residents of Maina village and the Murray Road area. GPA line crews will be performing maintenance work to improve power quality and reliability, according to a press release.

Motorists are advised there will be traffic flow modifications in the area of Binakle Road and Route 6; including the possibility of traffic being reduced to one lane, or closed, if necessary for safety reasons.

GPA officials said the outage/traffic modification is necessary as a safety precaution while the GPA line crews are performing work. Customers using backup generators, are asked to switch the main breakers to the open position to ensure the crews’ safety.