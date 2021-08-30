Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente has sent a letter to Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola expressing the utility's full support for the solar project owned by KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC and requesting that DPW reconsider its stop-work order on the project.

Arriola had stated Wednesday that the order will remain until the project contractor, Samsung E&C America Inc., has fully corrected the violations stated in a notice of violation issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Benavente said the letter to Arriola was delivered Thursday and they now await a response.

DPW issued the stop-work order Aug. 21, suspending all work on the project other than to comply with the Guam EPA notice issued July 29.

Stormwater runoff impacted nearby private residences and Marbo Cave, a popular hiking and tourist destination, which led to a Guam EPA investigation in late July.

Officials confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other controls were in the process of being installed, but construction already was well underway.

Ratepayers are not responsible for any remediation work the contractor may need to perform in the area, but project delays may hurt power customers through higher-than-anticipated fuel costs or through penalties for missed project deadlines due to a consent decree between GPA and U.S. EPA.

In his letter to Arriola, Benavente stated that the solar project is critically important for GPA and its ratepayers.

"The completion of the 60-megawatt solar farm will benefit GPA ratepayers by reducing Guam's substantial (over 90%) dependence on imported oil, thereby helping reduce the cost of electricity. This is part of GPA's mandate under Public Law 35-46 to reach 100% renewable capacity by Dec. 31, 2045. In addition, (fuel surcharge) savings are estimated to be $17.9 million for the first year, and $49 million for the first four-year operating period," Benavente stated.

The Public Utilities Commission had recently raised the fuel surcharge under a three-step hike structure due to rising fuel costs and GPA's losses on fuel purchases. This was done even with $15 million granted by the governor funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Benavente said it is GPA's understanding that Samsung had provided DPW and Guam EPA with daily reports indicating substantial efforts to complete requests made to address erosion and sedimentary damage.

The project is also largely complete, with commissioning tracking for early December, a couple months ahead of when the fuel surcharge will need to be updated again.

GPA is not the project owner, but the utility is ready to assist and ensure that all required remediation efforts are completed in a timely manner, Benavente said.