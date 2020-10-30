GPA asks residents to secure items at home that may be blown into power lines

In anticipation of inclement weather forecasts in the coming days including gusty winds, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, the Guam Power Authority is advising residents to secure items around their homes that may become airborne.

Such items include canopies or tents, patio items, playground items, and construction materials could be blown into nearby power lines, causing damage as well as power outages, according to a press release. They also may cause potential life threatening situations if the power line is still energized or “live.”

GPA says any fallen or downed power lines should be considered energized or “live” and residents shouldn't attempt to make contact with the downed lines to avoid severe injury or death.

If residents see trees or debris contact power lines or equipment, they should immediately report the situation to GPA's 24-Hour Trouble Dispatch Desk at (671) 475-1472/3/4, or via direct message on GPA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/GuamPowerAuthority).

When you do so, officials ask that you provide the exact location or address, contact information and condition of location. Do not under any circumstance attempt to remove items off power lines or equipment. Consider all such situations as dangerous and life threatening.