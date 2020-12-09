The Guam Power Authority is asking the Legislature to vote down Substitute Bill 219-35, which, if passed into law, "would result in higher rates for non-net metering customers."

The bill, in an attempt to help expand Guam's ability to harness solar power, would authorize “The Purchase or Lease-Back of Renewable Energy Purchase of Service for The Department of Education, The Guam Academy Charter Schools, The Guam Community College, And The University of Guam.”

The bill would allow the educational institutions to become net-metered customers and sell excess power they produce to GPA at a premium. GPA must pay 21 cents per kilowatt hour, for energy it can produce for 9 cents.

“While we support the intent of Bill 219-35 to expand solar energy sources, Bill 219 would have unintended consequences of increase rates for non net-metered customers, including low-income, disadvantaged and other households with no opportunity to be net metering customers,” GPA General Manager John Benavente, P.E. said.

In his letter to senators, Benavente said the substitute bill fails to address the concerns raised by GPA and the Guam Public Utilities Commission during the October 2020 public hearing.

"I would be remiss if I did not advocate on behalf of all GPA ratepayers to caution I Mina’ Trentai Singko Liheslaturan Guahan that failing to cure these concerns will harm the utility ratepayers and jeopardize current and future bond borrowings," Benavente stated.

PUC Authority

GPA contends that Bill 219, if passed into law, would circumvent "the authority of the Public Utilities Commission, whose members are elected by the people, and the transparent process of raising rates established by public law."

In circumventing the PUC, "the legislature is arbitrarily raising rates," GPA states.

GPA notes that bond counsel Orrick said the bill "is a violation of bond covenants, which was previously approved by the legislature and Governor."

“GPA agrees and believes that renewable energy is the key to achieving energy independence and promoting a healthier environment,” Benavente added. “If we are going to meet our goal of 50% renewable energy by 2035 and 100% renewable energy by 2045, we must do it right and in a responsible manner.”

Subsidy

The power agency says Bill 219-35 essentially creates a government subsidy for government only educational facilities, creating a revenue shortfall that will increase utility rates for more than 47,000 rate payers. By providing educational institutions free access and use of the ratepayer’s power grid at no cost, the government is waiving responsibility to repay the millions of dollars borrowed to build, expand and strengthen the island-wide power grid.

While these government agencies and institutions realize savings, it will be at the expense of all non-solar ratepayers in order to meet GPA’s debt obligations and expenses associated with maintaining and upgrading the power grid.

“As the largest renewable energy provider on Guam, we support the expansion of renewable energy usage, but we do not support proposals benefitting a select few at the expense of over 47,000 other customers,” Benavente added.