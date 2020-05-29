GPA, Bank of Guam promote online services

The Bank of Guam and the Guam Power Authority participated in a "Virtual Village" meeting hosted by the Micronesian Resource One-Stop Shop on Thursday. The meeting was broadcast on the MROSS Facebook page.

MROSS Director Edimund Wengu said many residents are frustrated dealing with long lines to pay their bills or do their banking.

Bank of Guam Vice President Jackie Marati said the company has accelerated expanded online options for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are many that are fearful of going out and being around people," she said. Bank of Guam was planning to focus more on digital service for a number of years but the pandemic "catapulted" the move, she said.

The pivot to online services has also allowed the bank to empower its customers, she said.

"Our goal is to expand financial education of customers," Marati said.

"Here is a way you can still take care of your commitments," she said.

'Digital solutions are not going away'

Embracing online services can make taking care of those commitments more convenient, she said, and while the island slowly lifts restrictions imposed during the pandemic, the demand for online services remains.

"Digital solutions are not going away," she said. "This is the option everyone should feel prepared to use."

Tricee Limtiaco, assistant general manager for administration at GPA, said the pandemic led the power utility to offer other ways of serving ratepayers after their customer service lobbies were closed.

There was a substantial increase in calls to their information center, she said.

She said GPA is also starting to see a spike in online payments.

Security measures

Limtiaco acknowledged that some customers may still feel uncomfortable making transactions online.

"In the past they may have had their identity stolen," she said, but credited banks with implementing measures that have made financial transactions much safer in recent years.

"What we do online is so much safer."