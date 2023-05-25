GPA begins power restoration process; GWA deploys water tanks

The Guam Power Authority has begun its post-typhoon work to restore service to the island.

Crews have begun an around-the-clock shift clearing lines and restoring power in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

"Power restoration after a typhoon is an extremely dangerous effort, and we ask for the public’s cooperation and patience as we safely work to restore power to the island," GPA stated through the Joint Information Center.

The utility will work on restoring critical and priority facilities, such as Guam Memorial Hospital, water wells and wastewater facilities, critical infrastructure, schools, public safety/health and ports of entry. GPA crews will then focus on areas throughout the island.

"In order to energize the most customers, we may have to isolate areas heavily damaged and then return to the respective area at a later time," GPA stated through JIC.

GPA has asked the public not to inundate or overwhelm GPA Trouble Dispatch lines with inquiries regarding service restoration. Updates on power restoration will be provided to news media, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, mayors, and GPA's website and Facebook page.

Water service

The Guam Waterworks Authority is working to restore water to island residents following outages or service disruptions due to the typhoon. The utility has issued a boil-water notice and water conservation notice until residents are advised otherwise.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post that GWA tankers have been deployed to GMH and southern shelters.

"We are also prioritizing dialysis centers but are working with (the Port Authority of Guam) to deploy additional flex tanks in shipping containers where needed," Bordallo said. "Locations will be determined based on estimated restoration times as the situation develops."