GPA: Boiler explosion at Cabras 1, no injuries reported

A boiler explosion at the Cabras 1 plant was reported at 6:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Guam Power Authority.

"We want to assure our community that GPA employees are safe and without injury. Some wall panels and insulation throughout the boiler were blown out but no fire has occurred," officials stated in a press release.

"It was an isolated incident, so residents living in the area are safe."

GPA officials are investigating to find the cause of the explosion. Crews are assessing damages and preparing a plan to get the unit up and running as soon as possible.

"As our community is aware, the Cabras plant is about 47 years old and is scheduled for retirement once the new Ukudu power plant is commissioned," according to the press release.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency administrator and agency emergency response personnel are visiting the site and will be looking into the incident, according to spokesperson Nic Lee.

More updates about the agency’s involvement will be available after the administrator’s site visit, he said.