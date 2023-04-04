GPA: Cabras 2, all other units online

Cabras Unit 2 was back online Sunday afternoon and, as of Monday morning, the Guam Power Authority reported the unit was generating 32 megawatts.

GPA had all base load units online following several weeks of potential rotating hourly outages as a result of emergency repairs and scheduled maintenance of the current units.

Although they were brought back online, the potential for rotating outages will continue as the utility faces power generation challenges until the new plant comes online, according to GPA.

On March 30, GPA announced potential rotating outages as a result of scheduled repairs to Piti Unit 8 and emergency repairs to Cabras 2’s boiler system.

Piti Unit 8 was taken offline March 25 due to emergency repairs and was returned to service the following day. Two days later, it was taken back offline for scheduled repairs, raising the question of why the scheduled maintenance wasn’t done when the unit was offline previously.

GPA officials told The Guam Daily Post that “scheduled maintenance (has) to be planned in advance to manage generation capacity and maintain grid stability.”

The utility schedules maintenance and repairs during off-peak hours to reduce stress on other generators that remain operational during the repairs, stated GPA.

On Thursday, General Manager John Benavente asked the community to assist in maintaining grid stability by conserving power during peak hours.

“We ask for your patience and kindly request that all customers conserve power, especially during the peak demand hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” he said.

While Piti Unit 8 was back online Friday afternoon, Cabras Unit 2 remained offline through Sunday afternoon. According to GPA, no power outages were planned for the weekend.

Aging generators

Considering the age of the current base load generators, GPA says it can’t promise outages won't happen in the future.

“We will continue to be challenged with generation capacity until the new Ukudu power plant comes online,” the utility stated. “GPA Cabras Units 1 and 2 are 48-year-old plants. Piti 8 and 9 are approximately 24-year-old plants. Emergency repairs are sometimes needed and the units have to be taken offline (at) a moment’s notice to avoid further damage to the machines.”

The Piti units will become reserve or standby units when the new Ukudu power plant is online, GPA stated, and the Cabras units will be retired six months after the new Ukudu power plant is commissioned in 2024.