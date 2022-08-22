The Guam Power Authority has reported that three of four baseload units are now back online, granting the capacity to meet the island's power demands and "thwarting load shedding and power interruptions."

Cabras 2 came back online Saturday after repairs to multiple boiler tubes. Repairs for the unit had taken some time as it was initially expected to return to service last week Wednesday. Cabras 2 joins its sister unit, Cabras 1, and Piti Unit 8, which came back at only about half capacity Tuesday before getting up to full capacity later in the week.

The last baseload unit, Piti 9, is still unavailable as it undergoes conversion to use ultra-low-sulfur-diesel fuel. This is needed for GPA to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements and reduce power plant emissions.

The utility will remain in a vulnerable position while the conversion takes place. Cabras 2 is also expected to go down in October, after the Piti 9 conversion, for about 50 days as it undergoes an overhaul. That will help maintain the unit, but will again take away one baseload generator for the duration of the overhaul.