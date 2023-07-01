GPA calls on community to report utility theft

The Guam Power Authority is seeking the public's help, asking residents to report information regarding wire or streetlight thefts, meter tampering and all other suspected theft of any GPA property.

The thefts impede operations, are very costly to ratepayers and could lead to injury or death, the utility said in a press release.

GPA responded to a number of thefts recently, which impacted the power grid. Each incident can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, GPA said in the release, and negatively affects GPA customers, who will bear the costs of repair and reinstallation, as well as experience service disruptions.

"Wire theft occurs at various times and thieves often ... leave other electrical elements exposed, which will cause serious electrical shock hazard situations or death, for both the perpetrators and the public," GPA General Manager John Benavente said in the release.

Guam law states that a person is guilty of a crime against the community if that person knowingly takes, obtains or exercises unlawful control over government-owned, leased or borrowed property, or interferes with, obstructs or takes action regarding government services in a way that deprives the public of services, such as utilities, in addition to other parameters.

"Call (the Guam Police Department) or Guam Crime Stoppers if you observe any individual working on power lines with vehicles other than GPA official vehicles or have any other information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of these thieves," Benavente said in the release.

"Any help to assist law enforcement officials to reduce these crimes against the community will be beneficial to all ratepayers and our community," he added.

The GPA Revenue Protection Service Unit investigates suspected and reported thefts of electrical utilities, meter tampering and theft of services and GPA property. When a theft is confirmed by the unit, the police department is contacted to conduct an investigation, according to the release.