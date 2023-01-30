GPA: Change procurement rules

The Guam Power Authority is seeking legislative changes to its procurement process, after suffering setbacks on the latest phase of the utility's renewable energy projects.

The third phase of renewable energy procurement intended to use U.S. Navy properties and was supposed to be the first of the utility-scale projects to incorporate battery storage technology that could power the island with green energy at night. All of the utility-scale renewables have been solar power so far.

The project was protested, however, which took two years to resolve, ultimately after reaching the Superior Court of Guam.

The case was decided in favor of the government, but, by then, the Navy withdrew authorization for use of properties for the renewable facilities due to a need to site military assets. As a result, the power utility had to cancel the Phase III bid.

GPA General Manager John Benavente has said about $100 million in potential savings was lost as a result of the protest.

He stated in a general manager's report Jan. 19 that existing laws favor procurement protesters and are "significantly imbalanced, resulting in loss (of) savings to community."

GPA is seeking a sponsor or sponsors to introduce legislation that would amend local preference laws to be relevant to renewable procurement.

The existing 15% local preference "seems intended for product procurement and not long-term energy contracts, which would result in substantial cost to ratepayers," the general manager's report stated.

The utility also is seeking legislation that provides consequences "for protest costing community millions in lost savings," the report added.

Sen. William Parkinson is the lawmaker who now chairs the legislative committee overseeing GPA. He has met with the utility, but said GPA did not provide details on its planned procurement legislation at the meeting, adding that he eagerly awaits a draft.

"In my meetings with all agencies under my oversight, procurement was an issue with everyone. I would review any proposal that would streamline the procurement process for not just GPA, but all agencies under the government of Guam," Parkinson said.