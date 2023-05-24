GPA crews stand down for safety, power outages expected

Guam Power Authority crews have been secured and are standing down, as it is no longer safe for them to be out and making repairs throughout the island while now-Typhoon Mawar inches closer to Guam, a release from the utility stated.

GPA crews were out throughout Tuesday night and in the early morning hours today addressing outages and fluctuations, according to a release from GPA communications manager Joyce Sayama.

As of 4:45 a.m. today, crew supervisors determined that it was no longer safe for crews to be out in the field.

"Please be advised that power outages and fluctuations are expected during this typhoon condition. GPA does not intend to shut down the islandwide power system. The system runs automatically and only cuts out power service to you when damage has occurred to your circuit. It shuts down automatically for your and your home’s safety," the release stated, adding that the power system will be energized as long as power circuits remain intact.

The GPA release stated that the utility is working to ensure some part of the power system continues to operate throughout the start, as that will speed up recovery.

System repairs will resume once winds die down to a safe level. GPA will mobilize their teams to conduct assessments and make repairs. That will begin the recovery phase of the islandwide power system, the release stated.

Critical restoration priorities include hospitals, critical water well and wastewater facilities, critical infrastructure facilities, schools/designated shelters, public safety/health facilities and ports of entry.

"As the storm hits Guam, more and more power outages will occur. If your power circuits, go down, we will work on energizing it immediately within a few minutes. If your power doesn’t come back in a few minutes, it is most likely that the circuit is damaged and GPA will have to wait until the typhoon passes before we can make repairs. The GPA team is prepared to immediately begin restoration as soon as winds decrease to safe levels," the release stated.