GPA crews working on lines to restore power

Guam Power Authority crews are responding to calls of power outages and power surges caused by rain and wind associated with the passing weather system.

Residents are urged to call GPA's trouble dispatch if they're experiencing problems with their power service, or see something. Art Perez, GPA spokesman, said the utility's smart grid can tell them when there's a power outage but it can't tell why.

"It doesn't know if it's a down power line or something else, so it's important to get this information from the field," he said. "If you see something please call us and let us know.

Perez said GPA line crews have been dispatched to the following locations:

• Onward Golf Resort (All Out);

• Toto Canada Rd Outage;

• Jesus Mariano/ Quichocho Sto, Campus St. report if large low voltage;

• Cruz St behind Yona church

• Cross Island low voltage reported

• Outage near to Harvest school

There also are reports of low voltage conditions along Cross Island Road in Santa Rita Keyang/Kanada Road Barrigada, Perez said.

Residents are advised to shut off main breakers in electrical panels to protect sensitive electrical equipment or appliances.

If you're experiencing brown outs or low voltage, or power fluctuation call GPA's trouble dispatch at 475-1472, 475-1473, 475-1474.