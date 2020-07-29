PQ "I understand what they are trying to do, but honestly, the people right now are just getting by." – Harold Cruz, utility ratepayer

News of a potential increase in power costs isn't sitting well with ratepayers.

Ann Mary Hiroshi said officials should not increase the cost of Guam Power Authority's service in light of economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

GPA plans to seek approval to increase the cost of the fuel surcharge portion on power bills. The rate-setting Public Utilities Commission will meet Thursday.

"No matter how much it is, even though they're thinking about (a shortfall), we're going through the year of the pandemic problem," the ratepayer said. "Even if there was help, whatever they call it, that was not enough to cover everybody's daily uses. ... They shouldn't increase the rate, and try to find a solution ... because people are really struggling now."

More than 1,500 customers have made payment arrangements with GPA for accounts in arrears. Hiroshi is one of them. She normally pays about $100 per month. She recently learned she now owes nearly $500.

The moratorium on utility disconnections ended June 30.

Hiroshi, like many others, will have to find a way to make good on her bills.

She said she was told to pay installments of $250.

Disconnections are a last resort, according to GPA documents, and no one has been disconnected yet for nonpayment.

Hiroshi said in her experience, payment plans are not necessarily customer-centric.

"The payment is not according to where people (are) based on what they can afford. It's more like, 'You must pay this,'" she said. "Aside from that, I don't agree that they (are) going to increase the power. ... We need to go to a year to see what's going to happen."

GPA costs

Even as GPA officials provided the moratorium on disconnections, the agency also has costs it must cover.

GPA contends the higher costs for shipping and fuel could lead to the agency falling short by millions of dollars by January 2021 if the fuel surcharge is not raised.

To fully recover costs, GPA determined the surcharge would need to rise to about 11.4 cents per kilowatt-hour from August to January. To recover half, the rate would need to be about 10 cents per kWh, based on GPA estimates.

The last petition GPA submitted was in May, requesting a rate of 8.9 cents per kWh, to last through January, but the Public Utilities Commission adopted a lower surcharge and rejected the proposed extended rate session. The current surcharge is 8.6 cents per kWh.

Shared concerns

Harold Cruz said he understands GPA is also in a tough situation. He and fellow power customer Delilah Charfauros agree with Hiroshi about delaying a potential rate increase.

People are just beginning to come back to work, Cruz said.

"I really think they shouldn't do anything about it yet ... seeing most people have just gotten back to work, and most of the people right now are just struggling to catch up with their bills," Cruz said. "If anything, they should just keep it where it's at until the island has enough time to recover."

Cruz said he knows "a lot of people" who haven't been able to pay their power bills.

"It isn't really their fault because they are struggling with their bills and they don't just have one bill, a lot of them have multiple bills," Cruz said. "I understand what they are trying to do, but honestly, the people right now are just getting by."

Charfauros said a rate increase at this time would be unfair and if GPA is not providing better-quality service, then an increase on the fuel surcharge shouldn't be on the table.

Solar power

Charfauros would like to see GPA put more effort into using solar power, which he believes would help reduce fuel costs in the long run.

GPA has made major commitments to solar energy with the promise of fuel cost savings to ratepayers, but the projects are not operational and won't be for a couple more years.

About 120 megawatts of solar power is expected to come online throughout 2022, completing GPA's Phase 2 renewable energy project, while its Phase 3 project is still under appeal.

Charfauros said fuel costs shouldn't be the only factor for the cost of power. Costs should also reflect how many ratepayers are working at the moment, she added.

Hiroshi said officials should wait until 2022 or the middle of 2021 before implementing any increase in the cost of power.

"People are still short on ...hours of work, they're not fully back. You can't count on unemployment checks. That's what my concern is," she added.