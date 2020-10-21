A Guam Power Authority employee assigned to the customer service lobby at the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña tested positive for COVID-19 and the agency will close and sanitize all customer facing facilities today.

On Monday, GPA was notified that the individual was experiencing symptoms of illness over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19 later that same day.

GPA’s pandemic response coordinators determined that the employee last reported for duty on Friday and was not exhibiting signs of illness or symptoms of COVID-19.

All personnel who were identified as potential close contacts to the positive employee were placed on voluntary home quarantine.

GPA will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) and comply with contact tracing and case investigation.

Both the GPWA Julale Customer Service Lobby and the GPWA Fadian Customer Service lobby located at the Gloria B. Nelson building in Mangilao as well as the GPWA Fadian drive thru payment window will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection.

GPA and GWA customer services at the Fadian lobby will resume on Friday. Customer services at the Julale lobby will resume on Monday.

“The safety of our customers and our employees is paramount,” said GPA General Manager John Benavente, P.E. “We understand that closing the customer facing services may cause some inconvenience, but we are temporarily suspending these services as part of our mitigation strategy to reduce the risk of exposure to everyone in the lobby. Customers may still conduct GPA business using the contactless services set in place and available to them.”