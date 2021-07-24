The Guam Power Authority fell victim to attempted fraud totaling more than $56,000. Now, GPA officials are hoping the Consolidated Commission on Utilities will allow them to take precautionary measures against future harmful activities.

During a CCU work session for GPA on Thursday, GPA General Manager John Benavente spoke on Resolution 2021-16, which would allow GPA to establish a new checking account.

“This is a recommendation from the Bank of Guam for us to redo a checking account due to some fraudulent activity in one of our checking accounts,” Benavente said.

Benavente said there were several attempts to pass fraudulent checks under the checking account for the Energy Sense/DSM program. The fraudulent checks totaled more than $56,000.

“Energy Sense is the LEAC (Leveled Energy Adjustment Clause) for the rebates and all of that,” Benavente said.

The Energy Sense program offers rebates for purchasing appliances, such as air conditioners, washers and dryers that are Energy Star qualified. Rebates are $200 per qualified washer or dryer and range from $100 to $800 for air conditioners.

For ratepayers to get the rebate, the appliances must be purchased from qualified vendors participating in the rebate program.

The commission questioned the incident and asked for more details regarding how the fraudulent activity occurred. GPA Chief Financial Officer John Kim shared how at least one of the incidents occurred.

According to Kim, fraudulent checks were discovered after a couple of GPA's vendors for the Energy Sense rebate program allegedly made counterfeit GPA checks using GPA bank information and deposited them electronically.

As of October 2020, there were 24 air conditioning vendors approved under the program and five approved washer and dryer vendors.

Benavente reported that the fraudulent checks were identified and intercepted by the bank.

Now, the bank is in the process of manually reviewing all checks clearing through this account on a daily basis.

“In light of the seriousness of this fraudulent activity and the number of rebate applications received, the Bank of Guam has recommended that GPA close the current account and open a new checking account in order to prevent the current perpetrators from continuing their fraudulent activities against this account,” Benavente said.

As a result of this fraudulent activity, GPA has enrolled the two disbursement accounts with BOG’s Positive Pay program.

“We are doing a Positive Pay now and we give them a list of the DSM checks that we have issued and they go through to match it and if there’s any anomalies then they ask us should we pay this or not,” Kim said.

The precautionary measures include Bank of Guam sending images of the checks pending clearance to GPA for verification. If it's not a GPA check, then it will be declined by the bank.

“The initial fee for the program was $100 for both of the accounts and a recurring fee of $25 per month per account for the service. Once the new account is established, it will be covered by this program,” Benavente said.

The CCU will discuss the matter during the monthly meeting set for July 27.