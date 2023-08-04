It would take about $6.4 billion to fully implement an underground power system on Guam, excluding 115 kilovolt transmission lines, and it's doubtful the Guam Power Authority could get the funding, according to GPA General Manager John Benavente.

"I mean, we have a debt ceiling. Our debt today is $500 million. Can we really invest $7 billion ourselves? The answer, I believe, is no," Benavente said Tuesday during an oversight hearing with members of the Guam Legislature to discuss the resiliency of the power infrastructure, among other topics.

"However, if were able to secure funding, the other side of the equation is, where would our rates go? It would more than double," Benavente added. "So it would be more than 60 cents a kilowatt-hour if we could even get the investment done."

That's why GPA will be reaching out to "everyone," including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. military, to invest in Guam's energy resiliency, Benavente said.

While GPA will present detailed project descriptions to the Consolidated Commission on Utilities at its August meeting, a preliminary breakdown shown at the oversight hearing estimated immediate critical infrastructure resiliency projects would cost about $2.3 billion. Placing the rest of the distribution system underground is estimated to cost another $4 billion or so, for a total of about $6.4 billion.

Tuesday's oversight hearing initially was scheduled to take place in mid-June, but was delayed as GPA focused on restoring power to customers after Typhoon Mawar hit the island in late May.

The Category 4 typhoon battered the island, uprooting trees, ripping the roofs off homes and disrupting power and water services. For some residents, service disruptions lasted weeks. By July 15, or about 51 days after the island returned to Condition of Readiness 4, GPA had restored power to about 99% of ratepayers, the utility reported.

Benavente said restoration efforts after Mawar were the fastest they've ever been following a major typhoon, and the installation of concrete poles proved successful in mitigating damage. The same could be said for the installation of some underground transmission systems made possible through the U.S. Air Force and prior FEMA mitigation funds, Benavente said.

'Things that we have to address'

A major issue immediately following the typhoon, as well as some time afterward, was the loss of water service. Many water wells went offline without power.

There are 220 "active scenarios" of standby generators for water and wastewater system sites, called water system diesels, according to Benavente.

Before Mawar, 194 generators were available. That dropped to 172 after Mawar. As of July, there were 184 operational generators.

That leaves 36 generators still out of service. Twenty-six of those were out of service before Mawar - some because their water wells weren't in use. Of the remaining 10, five will be able to return to service. The other five will need to be replaced, according to Benavente.

In 2020, GPA began the process of changing out standby generators due to their age, Benavente said.

"Unfortunately, what has happened since then? We had COVID," he said. "And then after COVID, the Ukraine war."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to higher fuel prices, which contributed to increases in the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, the portion of monthly power bills that pays for the cost of fuel.

"No excuses, but what did GPA do? GPA used its working capital and its cash to support the rates of the customers - to keep it as low as possible during this very difficult time. ... We are recovering them now. And, therefore, we will be putting ... whatever we can into the system," Benavente said Tuesday.

A photo of one standby generator in Yigo shows a marker for how high the water level rose above the generator during Mawar, appearing to have submerged the equipment. Benavente said some generators have to be relocated, some aren't in typhoon-proof buildings, and some have just a few days' worth of fuel supply.

"Those are things that we have to address," he said.

Mandated charge

Later in the hearing, Speaker Therese Terlaje brought up GPA's emergency water and wastewater charge, which she said was mandated after a past typhoon to ensure water wells had power. Terlaje wanted to know how much had been collected since it was put into place nearly three decades ago.

Benavente didn't have that figure on hand, but noted the charge isn't a dedicated amount specifically for water system standby generators.

"It was addressed in a rate filing, and then it was included as part of the overall base rate, so it's not a dedicated amount," Benavente said.

The general manager and the speaker discussed the charge and the status of standby generators, with the speaker estimating that the total amount collected would be about $84 million, based on a collected amount per year cited in a news article from 2018.

"The article at that time talked about how the money was not spent, as you said, to operate and maintain those emergency generators. It was folded into GPA's operations fund. ... I guess I'm just trying to see how are we going to fix the issue if the funds are not dedicated. Do you know how much you've spent for the generators versus how much you've collected?" Terlaje asked.

Benavente said he would look into the matter.

GPA took over the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater system standby generators in 2015. Status changes happen depending on which water wells are operable and what the production is like, Benavente said.

About 140 generators are permanent, meaning they are housed in concrete facilities and have fuel storage tanks on-site, although not all of them are in use, he said. GPA put in the generators, according to Benavente.

The speaker wanted to know if GPA planned for the other generators to be hardened. Benavente said the agency is recommending to harden all generators now, and added that it began planning for the changing out of generators over many years. A change-out would include placing generators into concrete facilities, as well as placing fuel supplies.

Part of the $2.3 billion in critical resiliency projects includes hardening standby generator sites, Benavente said.

'Improvement over time'

The speaker doubled back to question water and wastewater charges, saying she wanted to know if the amount collected would be enough if it were dedicated to standby generators. Benavente said that would need an assessment.

"Not all of these generators were covered or put into concrete," the speaker said. "Not all of these generators, you said, had enough fuel. Not all of these generators were working. ... We're collecting money, supposedly for water well and wastewater charges, and I just want to find out how much we're collecting and how much we're spending for (standby generators) and protecting them from storms."

Terlaje said she wasn't denying that improvements have been made since the charge was put in place, but wanted to know if additional enhancements could be made.

"Yes, we could improve it more and we will," Benavente said. "But again, improvement over time."