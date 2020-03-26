The temporary suspension of Guam Power Authority account disconnections due to non-payment is extended to April 13.

Customers who are behind on payments will still owe for power service received, but they will not be disconnected at this time, according to a press release.

The temporary suspension is part of GPA's effort to assist local residents, many of whom have seen a reduction in work hours and some having been laid off from work as a result of the COVID-19 shut down measures.

GPA officials encourage residents to conserve power, noting that Guam is heading into the warmer months of April, May and June. Typically, power consumption - and with it power bills - increase in these months.