GPA eyes summer proposal for virtual power plant program

The Guam Power Authority is targeting to bring a virtual power plant program proposal to the Consolidated Commission on Utilities this summer, and then eventually to the Public Utilities Commission after that.

For now, the utility is engaged in internal analysis and discussions on ideas for the program, GPA stated in response to questions on whether there are any preliminary ideas at this point and when a proposal might be forwarded to the CCU. The CCU oversees GPA and reviews and approves matters to be brought to the PUC.

Public Law 36-137, enacted near the end of December, tasks GPA with establishing a virtual power plant program, defined as a network of distributed energy resources, such as rooftop solar photovoltaic systems and battery storage systems, that are hosted on the rooftops of eligible homeowners, businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, to generate and store electricity at a local level.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This network of “solar hosts” is to be contracted through a developer and managed by GPA through software that can control the production, storage, and output of energy from these systems as if the network of rooftops were a single power plant.

GPA is mandated to establish the virtual power plant program within nine months from the law's enactment date and approval from the PUC, or 90 days after obtaining the PUC's approval, whichever is sooner.

Solar hosts are to receive a credit on their power bill or otherwise be compensated by GPA or the developer for the use of their rooftops. The exact amount or credit rate is to be determined by GPA with approval by the PUC, the law states.