GPA fuel surcharge hike to take effect next month

Power consumers' monthly fuel surcharge will increase from the current 15.08 cents per kilowatt-hour to 17.14 cents in December as part of a plan that was approved in August.

And the Guam Power Authority is proposing to maintain that surcharge if fuel costs don't change significantly. For residential customers consuming about 1,000 kWh of energy, that's a monthly bill of roughly $270.

The surcharge, formally known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, is the part of consumers' monthly power bill that mainly pays for the cost of fuel oil. It is normally adjusted every six months to keep up with fluctuating fuel prices. If prices go down, the LEAC should go down. If prices go up, so does the LEAC, as the surcharge is meant to fully cover the cost of GPA's fuel.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In practice, GPA, its oversight body, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, and the Public Utilities Commission, the final authority on rate matters, have chosen to maintain a level of "underrecovery," or loss, on fuel purchases in order to mitigate more significant increases in the rates. The difference is sometimes met with other funding, such as insurance funds or proceeds.

The most recent LEAC began in August and was split into a three-tiered structure. The surcharge rose up to 13.04 cents per kWh in August. Then, it went up to 15.08 cents per kWH in October. By December, the LEAC will increase again to 17.14 cents per kWh.

At the time the current LEAC was adopted, GPA was facing significant loss as fuel prices continued to trend upward. GPA received a $15 million subsidy out of American Rescue Plan funds to help mitigate the loss. GPA also utilized $10 million out of its self-insurance fund.

By the end of the current LEAC period, in January 2022, GPA is estimating a loss of $18.4 million. That can be mitigated through $5 million out of GPA's savings in capital expenses, according to discussions Thursday during a work session of the CCU and GPA.

But if the surcharge is maintained at 17.14 cents per kWh, the utility is looking at a loss of about $17.5 million by the end of the next six-month period, which begins in February and ends in July. That can be mitigated further through another $5 million out of GPA's capital expenses.

This is a slight reversal of GPA's underrecovery, something GPA General Manager John Benavente also attributed to the commissioning of the 60-megawatt solar power plant in Mangilao, which may come online in March 2022.

"That plant is providing a savings of about $1.1 million or more a month," Benavente said Thursday.

The CCU is to decide on GPA's proposal next week. The utility will then petition the PUC if the CCU approves. Fuel prices may continue to change in the time leading up to the PUC's decision. A PUC administrative law judge will develop a recommendation for the rate-setting authority.

Calling for action at the Legislature

Meanwhile, the commissioners and GPA continued to discuss other measures Thursday.

There are two key bills for the utility that are pending at the Legislature.

The first is Bill 212-36, which is intended to authorize bond refinancing and is expected to reduce bond loan payments by about $15 million annually, according to GPA.

The other is Bill 213-36, which is intended to create an exemption from local law that prevents the construction of fossil fuel generation facilities in excess of 1 MW within 1,500 feet of a school.

The latter is integral to the Ukudu power plant project as 41 MW of reserve generation is intended to be built in Piti, close enough to Jose Rios Middle School to require the exemption.

The original plan was to build 65 MW of reserve at the site of the 198-MW Ukudu power plant.

Project owner Guam Ukudu Power LLC, a local affiliate of Korea Electric Power Co. and Korea East-West Power consortium, was pursuing major source permitting, which would have extended their timelines. In order to shorten the commissioning date, GPA and GUP agreed to forgo the 65 MW plant and instead build 41 MW plant in Piti. GUP would then proceed with the shorter minor source permit process.

The date for the Ukudu power plant to begin operating is April 2024, assuming no other delays come up.

GPA has appealed to Sen. Clynton Ridgell, who chairs the committee with legislative oversight of the utility, to hold public hearings for the bills.

Ridgell, however, has been critical of GPA and the Ukudu power plant project. His recent statements concerned the switch to the 41 MW in Piti, and he asked the public auditor and attorney general to look into the issue. GPA said the senator's assertions were incorrect.

The Guam Daily Post asked Ridgell's office if he would hold hearings on the bills, but no reply was received by press time.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez, on Thursday, was critical of the inaction at the Legislature, adding that the two bills would help reduce costs for ratepayers and "clean up our environment."

"The Legislature can help us reduce power bills. The Legislature can help us reduce air emissions by allowing these two bills to be heard," Sanchez said. "Every day we don't refinance, we are throwing away ratepayer money to interest, ... (And) do I have that right? Instead of 17 cents (per kWh), we would be paying 10 cents when we complete the Ukudu power plant and relocate the 41 MW down to Piti."

Benavente said the fuel surcharge, once the Ukudu plant and ongoing renewable energy projects are completed, would be 10 cents per kWh if fuel was at the typical $85 per barrel. But even at $100 per barrel, which is around where it is now, the surcharge would still be about 11 cents per kWh. There is an anticipated increase in the surcharge before then, however.

The Ukudu power plant is slated to become the island's latest source of baseload generation, taking over the role of generators that are less efficient and at the end of their lifespan. It is also a major project in the consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

GPA had been noncompliant with emissions regulations for years and entered into the consent decree to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. GPA must facilitate the completion of certain projects under the decree, including the Ukudu power plant.

While the plant will be compliant with clean air regulations, it has been criticized as being another fossil fuel power plant, although GPA states that the plant is needed to integrate more renewable energy into the system, which it is pursuing.

As noted during Thursday's CCU meeting, the power plant bid was open to renewable energy but no one submitted proposals for renewable energy.

PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky has said he believed this was because bidders recognized they could not meet GPA's 96% reliability requirement for the plant through solar power.