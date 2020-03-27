The Public Utilities Commission has decided to adopt a recommendation to further reduce the Guam Power Authority fuel surcharge, dropping the rate down to about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour from about 13.4 cents.

The reduction goes into effect for meters read on April 1.

The adjustment comes about two months after the PUC accepted an earlier reduction on the surcharge for the six-month period beginning in February. It marks just the second rate reduction since 2016.

When the PUC was close to deciding on the first reduction in January, ratepayers welcomed the move, but some were concerned – and anticipating – that the surcharge would climb again. Rising fuel costs since 2016 have kept the surcharge either increasing or at a standstill.

But less demand for fuel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, two major oil producers, have driven costs down further than anticipated.

Consolidated Commission on Utilities Commissioner Simon Sanchez announced in early March that he'd asked GPA to look into a reduction in the fuel surcharge. The CCU met this week to adopt GPA's resolution and recommendation, which it needed to petition the PUC.

"We anticipated that this could happen. I can't think of a better time to pass these savings on," Sanchez said at the Tuesday meeting in which the CCU adopted GPA's resolution. "The only thing I'd like management to continue to monitor – these are uncertain times – if it appears we can lower this further in the future, to take a look at that."

Fuel oil is imported from Singapore. Mobil is GPA's current supplier for residual fuel oil – the type of fuel used in Guam's main generators for now.

"The purchase of fuel oil is, in almost all cases, based on a contract tied to the Platts Index of fuel oil. This index considers the worldwide fuel market. Fuel is priced based on certain formulas, including considering a set date of shipment to Guam," GPA General Manager John Benavente said. "Typically, the shipping cost and other contractor margins are contracted on a fixed premium, which a contractor bids on to GPA. This is added to the Platts Index calculation mentioned above," he said.

The residual fuel oil that GPA uses is available in volumes from Singapore because there is a substantial number of refineries within the country that process crude oil into various products.

GPA has been bidding out its residual fuel oil since the late 1970s and the product always seems to come out of Singapore, Benavente said. The utility is in the process of bidding out for a new supplier, for a contract that begins in October 2020.