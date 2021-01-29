The Public Utilities Commission, with five in favor and two against, voted to increase the levelized energy adjustment clause, or fuel surcharge, to 11 cents per kilowatt-hour from about 8.6 cents. That represents a 30% increase in the surcharge or about $21 more for the average residential bill using 1000 kWh. The new rate takes effect on Feb. 1.

Commissioners Doris Flores Brooks and Pedro Guerrero voted against the increase.

The PUC also voted to use $10 million from the Guam Power Authority's self-insurance fund and $5 million from capital improvement funds to cushion against fuel costs, hoping to whittle down what would be a $43 million under-recovery of fuel cost by the end of July, to about $15 million.

As a result of using self-insurance money, there will also be a self-insurance surcharge added to monthly bills, estimated to be about $1.40 for the average bill.

The decision goes against an initial request to maintain the rate, from GPA and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the power agency's governing body.

However, since the CCU authorized that recommendation in November, the price of oil had increased, as did GPA's projected losses. The projected under-recovery went from $30 million to $43 million. Both GPA General Manager John Benavente and CCU Chairman Joey Duenas expressed concerns during Thursday's PUC meeting when the rate decision was made.

Brooks said she believed increasing the rate was the logical decision, but was personally against it due to the timing, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact the economy and ratepayers.

PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson, however, had serious reservations about maintaining the rate while the under-recovery of fuel cost grew larger, which would lead to significant rate increases down the road anyway.

Fred Horecky, the PUC administrative law judge, recommended a 12.2 cent per kWh surcharge, both to meet the under-recovery halfway and to avoid using the self-insurance fund. Using the fund for fuel costs was counter to its purpose, according to Horecky.