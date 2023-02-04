GPA, fusion center join national 'If you see something, say something' campaign

The Guam Power Authority has seen an increase in mischief and theft at its facilities and has joined a national campaign to encourage people to report suspicious or unsafe activities that could affect the island’s only power grid, the utility said in a press release.

Nationwide the “If you see something, say something” campaign has raised awareness of the potential safety and security issues associated with tampering with power assets, connections and infrastructure and encourages witnesses to report any activity to authorities, as some states are dealing with vandalism and sabotage to power assets, the power authority said in its release.

"We are participating in the campaign to raise awareness that tampering with any GPA equipment, lines or connections is dangerous and a threat to our local power grid,” Kenneth Gutierrez, GPA safety and physical security manager, stated in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gutierrez, who leads the effort locally, said, “Over the years, GPA has dealt with illegal connections or tampering with lines, but we are seeing an increase in vandalism, trespassing and theft of property. These are all very dangerous and illegal activities. We must protect the safety of our residents, our GPA employees and our island’s power infrastructure.”

GPA is part of 16 critical infrastructure sectors that are covered and protected under Presidential Policy Directive 21, which covers "Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience," GPA stated in the release.

GPA invited the community to join in the effort by reporting suspicious activities even if they may seem “insignificant.”

“We can all do our part to keep our island safe and secure.” Gutierrez said. “For our community’s safety, please do not tamper with any power lines or connectivity. Also, any suspicious or dangerous activity should be reported immediately. If you see something, say something. You could save a life and help prevent any issues or damage to our power grid.”

GPA has partnered with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center and Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense in the campaign, GPA said in the release. The collaborative effort with law enforcement and public safety partners allows the three entities to monitor all threats to the power grid and investigate incidents.

"The campaign aims to send a strong message that any form of sabotage, tampering or vandalism against GPA assets and any other critical power infrastructure are serious offenses that will be investigated as significant events. Offenders will be sought out and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” GPA stated in the release.

GPA advises all residents, if you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately to report the incident.