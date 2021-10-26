GPA, GDOE kick-off partnership for school infrastructure projects

A memorandum of agreement for engineering and management services between the Guam Power Authority and Guam Department of Education has been executed.

GPA General Manager John Benavente met with GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez to discuss how the power utility can assist with implementing capital improvement projects and maintenance projects. Thursday marked the kick-off meeting for the partnership.

Funding for the projects will come from American Rescue Plan grants and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act moneys, but mainly from ARP funds.

GDOE has a specific timeline to complete these projects and does not currently have the engineering expertise to see these projects through, according to GPA.

"In the weeks ahead, key members from both agencies will meet to discuss processes moving forward," the utility stated.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities authorized GPA to enter into an MOA with the education department back in August.

According to the authorizing resolution, GDOE has an opportunity to plan and execute up to $250 million of CIPs over the next three years, and $170 million in ARP funds for projects identified in the GDOE master plan must be obligated by September 2023 and completed by the September 2024.

A partnership between the two entities will assist GDOE with expertise and experience, coupled with the substantial ARP funding, to improve the infrastructure among the island's public schools, according to the resolution.

The term of the agreement is for five years and can renewed upon termination, the resolution stated.