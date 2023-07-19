GPA: Generators going offline led to load shedding

With three of its generation units still offline, the Guam Power Authority announced Tuesday afternoon that local residents may be in for another round of rotating outages that would last until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

"Baseload units Cabras 2 and Piti 9 remain offline for emergency repairs, reducing the total power generation capacity to 215 megawatts," GPA stated in a press release, which confirmed a CT 1 unit in Dededo was still offline and anticipated to return to service within the week.

Reports of brief outages in Maite, Tamuning and Yona were observed by The Guam Daily Post before press time Tuesday.

“GPA operations personnel and (Marianas Energy Company) are making every effort to expedite the Cabras 2 and Piti 9 repairs to assist with generation capacity,” John Benavente, GPA general manager, said. “We ask for your patience and kindly request that all customers conserve power, especially during the peak demand hours."

Customers affected by Tuesday's outages would be in the dark for about two hours, according to the utility.

Rolling outages Monday lasted about 10 hours. The load shedding approach is being done to avoid a blackout, GPA said in a press release.

As of press time Tuesday, a schedule of potential outages had yet to be released.

Piti 8 and Cabras 2 were offline for emergency repairs early last week, but Piti 8 came online fairly quickly that week, while Cabras 2 continued to have repair work done. GPA was working on getting Cabras 2 back in service by the end of last week, the utility said.