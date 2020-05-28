GPA gets final approval to reduce power surcharge

Guam Power Authority customers can look forward to a decrease in the cost of power, thanks to cheaper fuel for GPA's power plants.

The rate-setting Public Utilities Commission on Thursday evening approved GPA's plan to reduce the fuel surcharge portion of customers' power bills by 21% – from 11 cents per kilowatt-hour to 8.6 cents per kWh.

The reduction would take effect June 1.

The PUC approval is the last step of the process to change the cost of power for ratepayers.

In January, GPA was paying nearly $60 per barrel of fuel for its power plants. The latest fuel purchase GPA ordered arrived recently and cost around $35 per barrel. This cheaper fuel will wait to be burned until after the higher-priced fuel is used up.

But the drop in fuel prices has guaranteed GPA that based on the supply it has now, the agency will be able to burn 90 to 100 days of cheaper fuel.