GPA gives struggling customers installment payment option

Residents struggling to pay their power bills because of the coronavirus pandemic have up to six months to pay deferred amounts if they follow a payment plan.

The Guam Power Authority suspended its disconnection policy over nonpayment, through May 5. A similar plan has been announced previously for Guam Waterworks Authority customers.

This is to ensure continued power service, including to those struggling as a result of losing their job, being furloughed or getting pay cuts because of the COVID-19 crisis.

But while their lights are on despite nonpayment, these customers eventually have to pay all the deferred payments.

This is where a payment plan with GPA comes in, so customers don't have to pay all the deferred bills all at once, after May 5.

"GPA’s payment plan will be a three-month extension at times, up to six months, for customers complying with payment arrangements," GPA General Manager John M. Benavente said.

GPA will review the adequacy of its payment plans once the executive order on shelter-in-place is lifted, he said.

Benavente said GPA will continue to work with customers on a case-by-case basis and respond to their individual needs.

"GPA recognizes that this crisis impacts everyone; some impacts are temporary, while others may be permanent," he said.

GPA said it intends to extend this no-disconnection policy, so long as the governor's social distancing and stay home orders remain in effect.

The power authority, he said, is monitoring the impact the pandemic has on GPA customers, especially the timing and implementation of federal and local economic stimulus and assistance programs.

A limited staff of GPA customer service representatives continue to respond to customer inquiries via telephone, 647-5787, email, customersfirst@gpagwa.com, and social media.

Just like GPA, the Guam Waterworks Authority has also offered its struggling customers up to six months to repay up to three months of deferred payments.